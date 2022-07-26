UK devotes $3.6 million to space-based solar

The UK government has opened a contest offering support to the developers of space-based solar systems which could have terrestrial applications.
A GBP 3 million ($3.6 million) to GBP 6 million budget has been allocated to the competition but all government policy being rolled out in the UK at the moment should be caveated by the fact the next prime minister could decide to clamp down on expenditure.
Under the terms of the contest published by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) this month, GBP 1.25 million will be made available for projects related to the use of wireless power transmission, a cash pot of the same scale will finance high-concentration photovoltaics, and GBP 500,000 will be on offer for design and engineering projects to support those two types of hardware.
A further “up to” GBP 3 million will be available for the development of the “architecture” to back space-based solar, presumably for launch systems and the like.
Popular content
The BEIS competition document stated more or less funding may be made available “depending upon budget availability.”
Earth-based applications of such innovations could include super-efficient, lightweight solar panels and electromagnetic power transmission which could transfer electricity from offshore wind farms to mainland demand centers.
The applications window opened last week and will close on September 23 with grants to be awarded in December.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.