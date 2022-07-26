Developer plans 20 MW solar aquaculture site in Bangladesh

A 20 MW solar plant being planned by Joules Power Limited in Bangladesh will be constructed on 75 acres of land which will be submerged for most of the year.

Md Nahiduzzaman, business development lead for the company, told pv magazine the solar system will be installed on a site which will produce fish as well as agricultural products including mushrooms, which will grow in the shade of the panels.

The grid-connected site in Bangladesh’s northern district of Mymensingh will cost around $22 million, according to the company, which is owned by Bangladeshi conglomerate Expo Group.

Nahiduzzaman said the company expects to start construction in January and complete the site in December 2023.

Joules Power has stated it expects funding support from the World Bank and other soft loan providers for the site.

The developer had backing from the World Bank-financed Investment Promotion and Financing Facility II for its first, 20 MW solar site in Bangladesh.

With lease agreements signed with landowners, Joules Power recently invited expressions of interest to complete a detailed feasibility study, design drawing, initial environmental examination, environmental impact assessment, and social impact assessment for the project. The tender deadline is August 21.

The plant will be connected to the national grid by a single circuit line of 33 kV from the plant site to the Muktagacha substation operated by the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board.

Industrial tender

A separate tender, to install 82 MWp of floating, ground-mounted, and rooftop PV in an industrial zone, is set to close on July 27.

Government body the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority has tendered for solar across a 30,000-acre site at the nation's largest industrial zone, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, in the Feni district.

Applicants for the tender must prepare a technical, financial, legal, environmental, and social feasibility report and recommend suitable land and a bankable public-private partnership contract structure.