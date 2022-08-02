KKR acquires 83.44% stake in Albioma

US investor KKR announced it acquired an 83.44% stake in French energy company Albioma.

“Following the completion of the Offer initiated by KKR for all Albioma securities, KKR will hold 27,049,985 shares representing 83.44% of Albioma’s capital and 83.44% of voting rights,” Albioma said in a statement released. “The settlement-delivery of the Offer will take place on 11 August 2022.”

Bloomberg reported on March 8 that the KKR could take over Albioma for around €1.1 billion, as part of its strategy of expansion in the field of renewable energies.

“Albioma and KKR are pleased with the great success of this first offer period,” the French company stated. “The Board of Directors unanimously issued, on 30 May 2022, a favorable opinion on the Offer, judging it to be consistent with the interests of the Group, its shareholders and its employees.”

In 2021, Albioma achieved a turnover of €573 million ($584.8 million).

