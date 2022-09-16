Brazil suspends A-5 energy auction

From pv magazine Latam
Brazil's Electric Power Chamber of Commerce (CCEE) announced this week that the A-5 energy auction scheduled for September 16 has been suspended and that it is now investigating the causes and effects of the event.
A new schedule of auction activities is to be published soon. Through the procurement exercise, the Brazilian authorities will select power projects that will have to begin generating power from January 2027.
A total of 1,345 solar projects had registered to participate in the A-5 auction, with a capacity of 55,822 MW, 67.2% of the total registered for the auction, 83,005 MW, which included five other generation sources. The ceiling price for the exercise was set at BRL 280 ($53.3)/MWh
The state of Minas Gerais has the largest share in photovoltaic project proposals for the auction, with 328 bids totaling 14,268 MW. It was followed by Rio Grande do Norte, with 6,158 MW (142 solar projects); Bahia, 9,900 MW (250 projects); Piauí, 7,881 MW (208 projects); and Ceará, 5,621 (150 projects).
Popular content
In the last auction in which solar projects participated, the A-4 held in May, an average of 39.8 MW was sold at an average price of BRL 178/MWh ($34.74/MWh), with the maximum at BRL 225/MWh ($43.91/MWh).
In August, the Ministry of Mines and Energy canceled the A-6 auction, which would have contracted energy from 2028, citing a lack of demand from energy distributors. It would have have been held jointly with the A-5 auction. Prior to the announcement, Absolar had filed a lawsuit requesting the participation of solar projects in the A-6, which was not planned.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.