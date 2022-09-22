Canadian Solar presents all-in-one residential battery inverter solution

Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has launched a new residential hybrid storage system at the RE+ trade show in Anaheim, California. The battery uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has a round-trip efficiency of 93.93%.

“The EP Cube is highly customizable and was designed with both homeowners' and installers' diverse needs in mind,” the company said in a statement. “Homeowners no longer have to pick and choose what to power, as the full home can be powered with the EP Cube. Installers can efficiently install the full unit, ultimately driving growth and cost savings.”

The new product is available in four versions with a storage capacity ranging from 9.9 to 19.9 kWh, with the smallest device having a 3-battery module configuration and the largest featuring 6-battery modules.

Each battery module measures 600 mm × 600 mm × 180 mm and weighs 20 kg. The weight of the integrated battery inverter ranges from 130 to 220 kg and its size varies from 600 mm x 1,210 mm x 220 mm to 600 mm x 1,855 mm x 220 mm.

The system has a maximum PV input voltage of up to 600 V and a PV input voltage range of 80 to 550 V. With four MPPT channels, the MPPT voltage ranges from 90 V to 550 V.

The product comes with a 10-year warranty and can reportedly provide steady operation for up to 6,000 charge cycles.

“The EP Cube solution can be stacked for 9.9 kWh to 19.9 kWh capacities,” Canadian Solar said. “Up to six units can be connected in parallel to deliver up to 119.9 kWh of storage and 45.6 kW output, which is more than enough to fully power the average home with high-surge-current appliances and AC units.”