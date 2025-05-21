Hottest inverter and storage trends 2025 with Cormac Gilligan

Join Cormac Gilligan, Associate Director of Clean Energy Technology at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Marian Willuhn, Senior Editor, pv magazine, as they walk through the halls of The Smarter E Europe 2025 in Munich, exploring the latest trends in the power electronics field. In this video, Cormac shares insights from major inverter manufacturers, including Sungrow, Solis, GE Vernova, Solaredge, and Gamesa.

Image: pv magazine

Share

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Ikea begins offering air-to-water heat pumps in Germany
20 May 2025 The Swedish furniture giant began offering air-to-water heat pumps distributed by Svea Solar and manufactured by Sweden-based Aira.