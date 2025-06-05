Danish energy sector probes removes concerns about solar involvement

Green Power Denmark, a Danish renewable energy trade association, has confirmed that unknown components discovered in circuit boards intended for the national energy sector are not related to solar inverters. The finding has distanced the case from recent US concerns involving Chinese-made PV equipment.

Green Power Denmark said the investigation remains ongoing, but emphasized that the incident involves broader energy supply technology, not the solar sector.

The discovery, made during a routine inspection and disclosed on May 21 by Copenhagen-based daily Berlingske, has prompted an ongoing investigation to determine the nature and intent of the components.

Jørgen S. Christensen, chief technology officer at Green Power Denmark, said the components were found in technology related to energy supply but declined to specify details, citing the active investigation.

“We do not yet know how critical it is or whether there is any malicious intent behind it,” said Christensen. “However, this does not change the fact that the components should not be there.”

The circuit boards in question are designed for use in a range of different applications, but the presence of the components is deemed unacceptable for energy supply systems.

Green Power Denmark said it is now talking to suppliers to clarify why these elements were included. Christensen emphasized that the issue is unrelated to a recent reports in the United States involving hidden devices in PV inverters. He noted that these Danish components are not connected to solar inverters.

The discovery drives mounting concerns over cybersecurity risks in Europe’s energy infrastructure, particularly as digitalization and renewable energy integration increase system complexity and exposure to vulnerabilities.

In late May, SolarPower Europe urged the European Union to implement strict cybersecurity regulations for solar infrastructure, following the findings of undocumented components in energy equipment imported into Denmark.