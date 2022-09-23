Navitas unveils 605 W monocrytalline PERC solar module

From pv magazine India
Gujarat-based solar manufacturer Navitas has unveiled a half-cut monocrystalline PERC module with a 10-busbar design.
The Bonito Max panel features 156 half-cells and is available in several versions with a power output ranging from 560 W to 605 W and a power conversion efficiency between 20.03% and 21.64%.
Under standard test conditions, the open-circuit voltage is 52.54 to 53.97 V, and the short-circuit current is between 13.22 and 13.58 A.
Each panel measures 2,465×1,134×35 mm and weighs 31 kg. It has a 3.2 mm anti-reflective glass and an anodized aluminum alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V DC.
The manufacturer also said the panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.36% per C and an operating temperature ranging from -40 to 85 C.
The panels come with a 25-year linear power output warranty and a 10-year product warranty.
