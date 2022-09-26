Saudi Arabia launches 3.3 GW renewables tender

Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) has launched a tender to deploy 3.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.
The Saudi authorities want to build three wind power plants totaling 1.8 GW and two solar parks with a combined capacity of 1.5 GW.
According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), one of the two solar plants will have an installed power of 1.1 GW and will be built in Al Hanakia, Medina province, in west-central Saudi Arabia. The second PV project is a 400 MW solar facility that will be built in the northern town of Tabarjal.
The tender is the fourth round of the renewable energy procurement scheme under the country's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).
