Dutch competition regulator asks Vattenfall, Greenchoice to clarify sustainability claims

The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has urged energy providers Vattenfall and Greenchoice to adjust some sustainability claims the two companies were presenting on their website with regard to their energy offers.
The regulator said the two companies have also agreed to donate funds to different sustainable causes to compensate for their unclear and insufficiently substantiated sustainability claims and avoid sanctions.
“We are glad that the companies recognize that they should have communicated more clearly about sustainability,” said ACM board member Hijmans van den Bergh.
The ACM approached the two energy suppliers to scrutinize their claims in spring 2021. It said Vattenfall and Greenchoice presented sustainability claims by using comparisons.
Popular content
“However, it was not clear on what basis the comparison was made and with whom or what was being compared,” the ACM said.
Its guidelines for sustainability claims rely on several rules of thumb. Companies must say what sustainability benefits their products offer, and they must substantiate their sustainability claims with facts, for example.
“We must adhere to certain rules,” a Vattenfall spokesperson told pv magazine. “We therefore appreciate the ACM's attention and comments and have amended the relevant information. We will also be even sharper in the future to prevent errors or ambiguities.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.