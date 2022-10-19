New solar-powered tubular motor for blinds

Italy's Nice has released the Nice Next Fit M Solar Kit, a solar-powered tubular motor for vertical blinds and shutters, with an electronic limit switch.
The tubular motor is powered by a small PV panel, which is also connected to a battery. When the battery is discharged and the sun isn’t shining, operation throughout every season is reportedly guaranteed by charging via USB Type C. In addition, the solar-powered motor reduces energy consumption by up to 35% compared to analog motors.
The manufacturer told pv magazine that the Next Fit Solar price is between €320 ($314.50) and € 440, depending on the force needed to operate the weight of the blinds.
The Next Fit series features intelligent and efficient management of sunlight and internal temperature. In winter, it boosts thermal resistance, while in summer, it controls overheating, said the company.
The device’s motor can be connected with a pre-assembled power cable, which can be easily disconnected and replaced without the use of tools. It has a maximum continuous operation of 10 minutes before thermal protection activation, which reportedly facilitates installation operations.
In terms of connectivity, the Nice Next series has an integrated Nice bidirectional radio communication protocol, which is compatible with all Nice gateways. In addition, the product line is also programmable via TTPRO BD and features active bidirectional functionality for Nice Era P series transmitters (P1SBDR01, P6SBDR01, P6SVBDR01, P6SVBDR01).
