Tesla, Harmony Energy switch on 98 MW/196 MWh storage project in UK

British developer Harmony Energy and US manufacturer Tesla have connected an unsubsidized 98 MW/196 MWh storage system to the UK grid. They claim it is the largest grid-connected BESS in Europe.
The Pillswood project uses Tesla’s 2-hour Megapack systems with the capacity to store up to 106 MWh of electricity in a single cycle. It will provide balancing services to the British grid, enabling the integration of renewable power.
The project is near Hull, East Yorkshire, next to the Creyke Beck substation, which will act as a grid- connection point for two phases of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank.
Tesla built the project and will operate it through Autobidder, its algorithmic trading platform. Pillwood was originally supposed to be switched on over two phases in December 2022 and March 2023, but construction was accelerated to enable both phases to start operations in November.
Popular content
“All stakeholders have recognized the importance of achieving energization for this project ahead of winter to ensure the BESS services can be provided during the initial winter months,” said Harmony Energy’s director Peter Kavanagh.
The company has five other BESS projects under construction, which it expects to switch on within the next year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.