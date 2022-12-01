Brazil’s first large-scale battery goes online

From pv magazine LatAm

Brazil’s transmission system operator, ISA CTEEP, has announced that the country's first large-scale battery has been connected to the grid at one of its electrical substations in Sao Paulo. The company said the battery spans approximately 5,000 square meters and relies on 180 lithium battery modules made by an undisclosed manufacturer in China.

The 30 MW/60 MWh storage system can deliver electricity for periods of two hours. It is expected to operate during the summer during times of peak electricity demand, as backup for the power grid.

The project secured approval from the Brazilian National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) just over a year ago. At the time, the investment was estimated at BRL 146 million ($27.7 million). Aneel selected the project through a research and development tender in 2016.