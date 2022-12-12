EU aims for 30 GW of solar module production by 2025

EIT InnoEnergy, an independent body of the European Union that supports innovation in the sustainable energy industry, says it will act as the secretariat for the new EU Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance, which aims to rebuild the solar module manufacturing industry in Europe.

“EIT InnoEnergy is joined by SolarPower Europe and the European Solar Manufacturing Council on the alliance’s steering committee,” it said. “EIT InnoEnergy will lead the alliance in its ambitions to re-develop, de-risk and accelerate the PV industry in Europe across all segments of the value chain to create its competitive position in the context of booming demand for solar PV in Europe and globally.”



Dries Acke, policy director at SolarPower Europe, described the emergence of the EU Solar PV Industry Alliance as the “coming of age” of European manufacturing.

“The alliance means funding can get to the right projects, but we’ll be cut off at the knees if we don’t have a dedicated solar fund for the alliance to use,” said Acke.

The alliance aims to increase Europe's solar module manufacturing capacity from around 4.5 GW at present to 30 GW by 2025. It is also expected to help the EU to surpass 320 GW of newly installed solar capacity by 2025, and almost 60 GW by 2030.