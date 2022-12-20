Growatt releases new battery for rooftop solar applications

Growatt has unveiled a cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for residential and commercial rooftop PV applications.

“Integrated with the novel soft-switching parallel connection technology, the new battery solution contributes more energy by eliminating the effect of the energy mismatch between packs, allowing each module to fully charge and discharge independently,” said the Chinese inverter supplier.

The APX HV Battery has a storage capacity of 5 kWh with one battery module and up to 30 KWh with six modules. The smallest battery measures 690 mm x 185 mm x 660 mm and weighs 65 kg. The largest one weighs 315 kg and is made up of two columns of three battery modules, each measuring 690 mm x 185 mm x 1,250 mm. The system has a maximum parallel expansion to 60 kWh.

The battery’s nominal voltage is 650 V and the operating voltage is between 600 V and 980 V. It comes with a 10-year warranty and has an ambient operating temperate range of -10C to 50 C. It also features IP66 protection. The product datasheet does not include information on the life cycle.

“To ensure the ultimate safety of the APX HV battery system, we apply five levels of comprehensive protection in the product,” said Lisa Zhang, vice president of marketing at Growatt. “Protections include the active Battery Management System (BMS) for each cell, the pack-level energy optimizer and built-in fire protection of aerosols for each module, an arc-fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) and a replaceable fuse for the whole system.”

The battery is compatible with a range of Growatt inverters for residential and commercial applications.