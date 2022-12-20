Solar electric camper boat

From pv magazine USA

Sweden-based startup POL has announced the release of POL Lux, a solar electric catamaran camper boat that will initially sell for $135,000. The 7.6-meter boat is designed for up to 13 passengers.

The catamaran design has a canopy space for integrated PV. It can operate purely on solar power at a reduced speed of about 7.4 km per hour. On a full charge of the 18 kWh battery, the craft can travel about 112 km. The company said the dual electric motors are much quieter than their gas-powered counterparts.

The POL Lux has a modular, adaptable design that can readily convert from a day-cruiser with ample seating to a tented, private area with multiple beds and a raised hammock. The boat also contains a large net that can be released out of the bow for passengers who want to lounge in the water.

The lightweight craft features a twin-hull design and large front and rear bumpers for safety. It is designed with a large overlapping deck with cork flooring and chamfered intersecting edges to frame out the living area.

“We created a flexible space, with modular components to allow for multiple configurations, encouraging you to use the space how you wish,” said POL. “Bring on board what you need, leave behind what you don’t.” The boat is undergoing prototype testing this year, and the company is currently accepting waitlist applications to be the first in line for the new technology when it is released.