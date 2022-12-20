Solar electric camper boat

From pv magazine USA
Sweden-based startup POL has announced the release of POL Lux, a solar electric catamaran camper boat that will initially sell for $135,000. The 7.6-meter boat is designed for up to 13 passengers.
The catamaran design has a canopy space for integrated PV. It can operate purely on solar power at a reduced speed of about 7.4 km per hour. On a full charge of the 18 kWh battery, the craft can travel about 112 km. The company said the dual electric motors are much quieter than their gas-powered counterparts.
The POL Lux has a modular, adaptable design that can readily convert from a day-cruiser with ample seating to a tented, private area with multiple beds and a raised hammock. The boat also contains a large net that can be released out of the bow for passengers who want to lounge in the water.
Popular content
The lightweight craft features a twin-hull design and large front and rear bumpers for safety. It is designed with a large overlapping deck with cork flooring and chamfered intersecting edges to frame out the living area.
“We created a flexible space, with modular components to allow for multiple configurations, encouraging you to use the space how you wish,” said POL. “Bring on board what you need, leave behind what you don’t.”
The boat is undergoing prototype testing this year, and the company is currently accepting waitlist applications to be the first in line for the new technology when it is released.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.