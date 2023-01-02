Tata Power to set up 255 MW wind-solar project for Indian utility

From pv magazine India
Tata Power Renewable Energy has secured a letter of award from Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) to set up a 255 MW hybrid power project in the Indian state of Karnataka, featuring 170 MW of wind and 85 MW of solar.
The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the power purchase agreement. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction.
The project will supply power to Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture of Tata Power and the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, which supplies electricity to more than 7 million people.
Tata Power Renewable Energy’s total renewables capacity has now reached 6.05 GW, including 2.9 GW of solar and 928 MW of wind.
