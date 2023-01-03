Engie completes 87.9 MW solar plant in Chile

From pv magazine LatAm

French energy giant Engie has revealed that its 87.9 MW Capricornio solar plant in northern Chile has started commercial operations, after securing approval from Coordinador Eléctrico Nacional (CEN), the country's energy regulator. The facility includes 249,210 solar panels and trackers provided by undisclosed suppliers.

Spain's Global Energy Services began building the plant in October 2019. In November 2020, Engie said that it had completed 44% of the installation, which was then said to be a 97 MW project.

Popular content

In February 2022, Engie secured approval to start operating the 114 MW Tamaya solar plant. Tamaya and Capricornio are part of the company's 2,000 MW renewable project development portfolio in Chile.