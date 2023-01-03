Germany installed 675 MW of solar in November

From pv magazine Germany
Germany deployed around 675 MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).
This compares to 706.5 MW in October 2022 and 410 MW in November 2021. The newly installed capacity total for November 2022 consisted of 596 MW of subsidized PV systems and 73 MW of installations built without public support.
The Bundesnetzagentur says that 1,518 MW of new PV capacity must be added every month in order to achieve the German government's solar installation target of 215 GW by 2030. In the first 11 months of 2022, developers connected more than 6.8 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 4.84 GW in the same period a year earlier.
Germany's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 65.52 GW at the end of November.
