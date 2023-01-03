Hydropower supplier starts building 1 GW solar project in India

From pv magazine India
Indian President Droupadi Murmu has laid the foundation stone for a 1 GW solar project that will be developed in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Hydropower producer SJVN is developing the ground-mount solar project.
SJVN won the rights to build the project under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme, in an auction conducted by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). The hydropower producer has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the solar project to Tata Power Solar.
Popular content
Total project development costs have been estimated at INR 5,492 crore ($720 million). The installation is expected to generate 2454.55 million units of electricity in the first year of operations and approximately 56,838.32 million units over 25 years. The project is scheduled for commissioning by May 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.