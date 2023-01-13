Taiwan maintains FIT rates for PV

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) has announced that FITs for PV installations that went into force in 2022 will remain unchanged in 2023. It originally planned to reduce the tariffs by between 1% and 3%.
“The domestic photovoltaic industry is still partially affected by the price of raw materials and labor shortage,” the MOEA said in a statement. “However, PV system prices will gradually stabilize in the second half of this year.”
Residential installations with capacities ranging from 1 kW to 10 kW will be given tariffs of up to TWD 5.8952 ($0.20)/kWh. The Taiwanese government said the tariffs will be maintained to encourage the industry to invest in new solar capacity. It made the same move at the end of June 2022, when it confirmed the January-June FITs for the second half of the year.
Popular content
The Taiwanese government has revealed that the country reached a cumulative installed solar capacity of around 7.7 GW at the end of 2021, with new annual additions reaching 1.9 GW. Recently, the Taipei Times reported that new PV capacity additions for 2022 likely reached 2 GW.
The authorities aim to install 20 GW of solar by 2025, including 3 GW of rooftop PV capacity and 17 GW of ground-mounted solar capacity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.