GameChange releases new solar tracker

From pv magazine USA

GameChange Solar, a specialist in fixed-tilt racking and tracker equipment, has announced the launch of the 1P-2Row Genius Tracker, which comes standard with preassembled components.

“The system is a cost-effective and optimal solution for certain projects and countries,” said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar.

In November, the company announced the MaxDensity system, which is a fixed-tilt racking system for ground-mounted projects. It has a 5-degree or 10-degree east-west landscape configuration. The system is designed to maximize the number of modules packed onto a site, with a ground coverage ratio of up to 98%. It can be installed in blocks of up to 7 MW, in configurations of up to 12,000 modules. It supports all commercially available framed modules, according to the company.

In December, GameChange announced plans to increase its annual domestic manufacturing capacity in the United States to 24 GW. The company has expanded existing facilities and established new factories, and reports that it now has factories in Michigan, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, New Orleans, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

In 2021, the company released BifacialReflector, a patent-pending technology designed to boost power production by 15% to 20% for the Genius Tracker when using bifacial modules. It said the BifacialReflector is a highly reflective (.95 albedo) surface that reflects light from just above ground level to the back of the bifacial modules. The solution is self-cleaning and has a 40-year life expectancy.

In December 2021, GameChange Solar Holdings Corp. received an investment of $150 million from Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group. The preferred stock investment, if converted, would represent a minority stake in the company. In addition to capital investment, the two are exploring further synergies across Koch Industries, including KBX, a global transportation, logistics, and technology arm, and Koch Engineered Solutions.