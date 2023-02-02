Brazil has 17 GW of distributed solar, with 32 GW under development

From pv magazine Brazil
Brazil has surpassed 17 GW of installed solar capacity in the distributed-generation sector, which includes PV projects below 5 MW in size. The new milestone corresponds to 98.6% of distributed-generation projects in Brazil, with more than 2 million PV systems installed across the country, according to ABSolar.
In 2023, 21,606 new PV projects below 5 MW in size have already been grid-connected in the country, with a total capacity of 192.36 MW, according to data from the National Agency of Electric Energy (Aneel). In 2022, the solar distributed generation sector accounted for 7.27 GW, corresponding to 749,462 connected PV systems.
Requests for connection to the electric distribution network from distributed generation projects reached 32 GW in the past three months. In October 2022, there were just 5 GW in the pipeline. According to data from the Brazilian association of electric distributors (Abradee), distributors received a total of 460 thousand connection requests from projects below 75 kW and 26.5 thousand requests from projects between 75 kW and 5 MW.
Abrandee only expected this volume to be reached in 10 years, the association’s director of regulatory affairs, Ricardo Brandão, said in a meeting at Aneel’s headquarters.
