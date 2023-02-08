SJVN announces 700 MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India
SJVN is preparing to set up a 700 MW solar power plant in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. It has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority to invest $423.4 million in the construction of the project.
SJVN is looking for 3,000 acres of land around the town of Ghatampur or its surrounding area for the project.
Popular content
The PV plant is expected to generate employment opportunities for about 300 people. The 700 MW of clean power capacity will be available to industries at cheaper rates.
SJVN is also setting up two 75 MW solar plants in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh. It is also building a 50 MW solar power plant in Akbarpur, Kanpur Dehat. Aside from the open market, the company will directly approach industries and establishments such as the Kanpur Metro to sell electricity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.