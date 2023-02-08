SJVN announces 700 MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India

SJVN is preparing to set up a 700 MW solar power plant in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. It has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority to invest $423.4 million in the construction of the project.

SJVN is looking for 3,000 acres of land around the town of Ghatampur or its surrounding area for the project.

The PV plant is expected to generate employment opportunities for about 300 people. The 700 MW of clean power capacity will be available to industries at cheaper rates.

SJVN is also setting up two 75 MW solar plants in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh. It is also building a 50 MW solar power plant in Akbarpur, Kanpur Dehat. Aside from the open market, the company will directly approach industries and establishments such as the Kanpur Metro to sell electricity.