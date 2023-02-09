Only5mins! – Turning disused underground mines into batteries

Scotland’s Gravitricity is developing gravity-based storage facilities in former mine shafts to stabilize electricity networks at 50 Hz, by responding to full power demand in less than a second. CEO Charlie Blair speaks to pv magazine about the potential and limitations of the tech, and how it compares to lithium-ion battery storage.

Charlie Blair

Image: pv magazine

