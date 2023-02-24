India’s NTPC tenders 260 MW of floating solar, 50 MW of ground-mount projects

From pv magazine India

NTPC REL, on behalf of Green Valley Renewable Energy – its joint venture with DVC – has started accepting bids to install 260 MW of floating solar and 50 MW of ground-mount PV at DVC reservoirs in India.

The tendered floating solar capacity includes one 155 MW project in Tilaiya, Jharkhand, and 75 MW and 30 MW projects in Panchet, Jharkhand. The 50 MW ground-mount plant will also be built in Panchet.

The selected contractor will design and commission the grid-connected floating array and the ground-mounted solar plants using “Open category” PV modules.