Algeria’s Sonelgaz launches 2 GW solar tender

Algeria‘s state-owned utility, Sonelgaz, has issued a tender for the development and construction of 15 solar plants with a combined capacity of 2 GW. The projects will be built in 11 locations, with capacities ranging from 80 MW to 220 MW. Prospective developers have until May 29 to submit their bids.

Two projects with capacities of 80 MW and 120 MW will be built in Algeria's Béchar region. The M'Sila and B.B. Arreidj regions are respectively set to host a 220 MW project and an 80 MW plant, while another 80 MW facility has been proposed for the Batna region.

The Laghouat and Ghardaia regions will respectively host 200 MW and 80 MW projects. The El Oued region will host 200 and 80 MW installations.

The Touggort and the M'Ghaier regions are set to host 130 MW and 220 MW solar projects, respectively. Three projects with capacities of 200 MW, 80 MW, and 150 MW will also be built in the Biskra region.

Popular content

In December, Algeria's Ministry of Energy Transition and Renewable Energy launched a tender for the deployment of 1 GW of solar capacity.

In 2019, the Algerian government held tenders for off-grid solar arrays, hybrid solar-diesel projects, and other PV installations. The procurement rounds were part of the country’s plans to deploy 15 GW of solar capacity by 2030. Algeria had installed about 423 MW of solar capacity by the end of 2021, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).