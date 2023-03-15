New plug-and-play mobile PV system

From pv magazine Germany

Austria-based Alternative Energy Projects (AEP) has unveiled its first complete mobile power plant. The “Solar-Box” is a 20-foot container with solar modules, an electricity storage unit, and a hydrogen storage system.

The solution increases solar self-consumption and reportedly works both on-grid and off-grid. AEP Managing Director Gerald Wirtl told pv magazine that the system is available for direct purchase, or via its sales partners in different equipment variants.

“In terms of price, the container is priced at around €125,000 ($133,507) for purchase from our warehouse in Linz,” said Wirtl.

The output of the container solution starts at 94 kW and can be scaled up to large systems of more than 5 MW, Wirtl said. Each container module can reportedly be transported to the desired location by common means of transport such as truck, ship, or train.

Each container has 168 solar modules, each with 560 W of power, as well as an inverter with 100 kVA and a completely pre-wired AC cabinet. The containers weigh 12.5 tons.

It purportedly takes between 30 to 45 minutes to unfold and assemble the PV plant. The tilt angle of the modules is 15 degrees and all orientations are possible. With four workers, the plug-and-play system could be installed in three hours, says AEP.

Connection is possible to low and medium voltage, the company said, noting that the plug-and-play architecture allows the power plant to be easily commissioned at its destination without high connection costs.

AEP describes other advantages of its system as simplified building permits, straightforward assembly of solar modules, corrosion resistance, and compatibility with storage and energy management systems.

The system has broad application potential, ranging from temporary power generation on green spaces to powering remote construction sites and industrial facilities, or providing emission-free power at events.