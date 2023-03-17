Around 800 Sungrow batteries affected by outage in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

In early March, 2023, around 800 storage systems sold in Germany by Chinese manufacturer Sungrow were affected by an outage as a result of an automatic software update.

A spokeswoman from the company told pv magazine that the number of affected devices is accurate. The company said it regrets that “for a few of its customers” it is currently not possible to store the solar power produced in their photovoltaic systems. The company did not disclose how many storage systems it sold in the German market.

The manufacturer added that there is a solution to the batteries' issue, specifying that installers can contact the after-sales service, which would treat the request with the highest priority, the spokeswoman continued, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, several affected PV system owners have reported to pv magazine about the outages. Accordingly, the battery management system unit must be replaced if the storage devices fail.

Sungrow cannot currently estimate how long it will take for the replacement devices to be delivered. Letters to installers mention “probably in the next few weeks.” So far it has also not been decided who will bear the costs of installing the new device.

PV system owners contacting pv magazine are hoping for a quick solution. Sungrow recommends that its customers notify their installer when they notice their battery storage failing.