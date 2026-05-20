U.S. solar faces massive gap between stated capacity and real factory output

From pv magazine USA

The domestic solar manufacturing landscape is split between soaring policy milestones and tough operational realities. The Solar Energy Industries Association organized the American Solar and Storage Manufacturing Expo on Capitol Hill, which brought manufacturers together to highlight $43.1 billion in announced domestic manufacturing investments since 2022.

Wood Mackenzie and InfoLink data show nameplate U.S. module capacity skyrocketed past 70 GW, a massive jump from just 8 GW before federal manufacturing tax credits took effect.

“American-made solar and storage are strengthening our energy security at a critical moment for the country,” said Darren Van’t Hof, SEIA’s interim president and CEO. “As global instability underscores the need for reliable, homegrown energy, dozens of manufacturers are investing billions in American factories, workers, and supply chains.”

The United States is now a global leader in solar and storage manufacturing. The U.S. ranks third in the world for solar panel manufacturing and second for energy storage system manufacturing. As of last year, the country can manufacture every major component of the solar supply chain domestically.

The headline numbers show enough theoretical capacity to satisfy near-term domestic demand, but actual factory-floor output stays far below these numbers.