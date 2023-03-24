The Hydrogen Stream: Zimbabwe to develop first utility-scale plant

Hydrogène de France (HDF) and Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Co. (ZETDC) have agreed to develop Zimbabwe's first utility-scale green hydrogen power plant. HDF Energy is developing the project in Manicaland province, in southeastern Zimbabwe, although the country's largest generation assets are in the northwest. The plant will provide continuous green power to the grid via a substation located 4 km from the project site,” said HDF, noting that annual electric production will reach 178 GWh.

Rystad Energy says that Africa’s total announced electrolyzer pipeline capacity has reached 114 GW, with 61% of it in Sub-Saharan countries. It said the continent has an announced electrolyzer pipeline of about 70 GW, with Mauritania accounting for 50% of the total, followed by South Africa and Namibia. The Norwegian research firm said that just 13 MW of the planned 114 GW have reached a final investment decision to date. “Sub-Saharan Africa holds a highly strategic position for the development of a successful green hydrogen economy, as South Africa sits on about 90% of the world’s global platinum group metals reserves – critical for the production of polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers,” it said.

Teco 2030 has signed an agreement with an undisclosed party to cooperate on up to 50 MW of fuel cell projects. “The projects represent marine fuel cells- and on-shore stationary fuel cell systems in megawatt scale,” said the Norwegian company. “The [deal] outlines a three-year cooperation commitment to successfully execute the project objectives.”

AFC Energy has launched a new ammonia cracker platform, with a focus on markets in Europe and Asia. “The ammonia cracker’s modular design and low-cost system architecture makes the cracker readily scalable from small-scale hydrogen production to multi-million tonnes per annum,” said the London-based company. It added that it is in discussions with ship owners, European utilities, OEMs, and industrial scale hydrogen users.

Air Liquide has announced the construction of an industrial-scale ammonia (NH3) cracking pilot plant in the port of Antwerp, Belgium. The authorities have confirmed financial support for the pilot plant, which will be operational by 2024.