India launches 2 GW solar tender

From pv magazine India

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to build 2 GW of solar projects, anywhere in India. The projects, which will be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS), are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. The power procured by SECI will be sold to different entities in India.

SECI said it will not consider projects that have already been commissioned. However, projects that are under construction or projects that are soon to be commissioned will be considered, if such installations are not already accepted under any other central or state schemes.

Developers can submit single bids for any quantity, from 50 MW to all of the tendered capacity (2 GW), but only in multiples of 10 MW. The total capacity to be allocated to a developer will be up to 2 GW.

The project commissioning period will be 18 months from the signing of the PPAs.