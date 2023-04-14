Engie switches on 181.25 MW solar plant in Chile

From pv magazine LatAm

Engie Energía Chile, a subsidiary of French energy company Engie, has started operating Coya, its largest solar park in Chile. The plant is located in María Elena, Antofagasta province.

The facility consists of 369,432 PV panels equipped with a robotic cleaning system from Israeli company Ecoppia. The plant will feed power into the National Electric System (SEN), supplying energy to 73,000 homes. The company is also now constructing a 638 MWh battery storage system, the BESS Coya project.

Engie Chile CEO Rosaline Corinthien said that “by obtaining the COD for our Coya Solar Plant, the first stage of our transformation plan is closed, with solar and wind plants that already add around 800 MW of renewable energy to the system … Now begins a second stage that consists of adding new technologies to the development of projects, as is the case of storage systems.”

Engie recently connected the 88 MW Capricornio array and the 114 MW Tamaya solar plant to the SEN.