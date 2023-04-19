Plug-and-play PV system for garden fences

From pv magazine Germany
Green Akku, a German supplier of solar modules for balconies, is now offering ZaunPV (fencePV), a plug-in PV system that can be easily mounted on garden fences.
The company supplies a complete set with selected solar modules, inverters, and special brackets, at a retail price of €416.81 ($456.3), plus shipping costs. The zero tax rate for residential PV is applied to end customers, while distributors have to pay the usual 19% value-added tax rate, according to Green Akku.
The PV system can be attached vertically to fences. It generates a higher amount of solar power, even when the sun is low and in winter. With manual skills, the plug-and-play system can also be installed on other types of fences. The inverters can then be connected directly to home networks via a safety plug.
Green Akku says the “ZaunPV” systems are designed for installation on garden fences, without the need for permits. In addition, it offers all materials needed to mount the systems on fences.
Green Akku recommends attaching the modules to fences that are positioned in south or east-west directions. Solar power is mainly produced in the morning and evening, when it can also be used directly in homes. With a southern orientation, the PV systems produce large amounts of solar power, especially during the middle of the day.
