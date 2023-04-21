GCL System Integration unveils 585 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.6% efficiency

Chinese solar module maker GCL System Integration has introduced a new n-type solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.
“Featuring an exceptional conversion efficiency of over 22.5%, GCL SI's N-type TOPCon is a bifacial monocrystalline module designed to deliver superior reliability and performance while reducing LID and LeTID,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The new series comes in six versions, with power outputs between 560 W and 585 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges between 21.7% and 22.6%.
The open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.14 V to 51.9 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.8 A and 14.1 A. Each module measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 27.8 kg.
Popular content
The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy. Both sides of the modules are covered with anti-reflecting, semi-transparent 3.2 mm glass. They have an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C, and a temperature coefficient is -0.29 % per degree Celsius.
The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The company offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield and a 12-year product warranty.
In December, GCL-SI said it had signed an agreement with the government of Wuhu, Anhui province, to build a 20 GW TOPCon solar cell production factory, with a total investment of CNY 8 billion. Later in February, it unveiled a plan to invest CNY 2 billion ($291.3 million) in the construction of a TOPCon PV module manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 12 GW in Funing County.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.