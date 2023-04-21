GCL System Integration unveils 585 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.6% efficiency

Chinese solar module maker GCL System Integration has introduced a new n-type solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

“Featuring an exceptional conversion efficiency of over 22.5%, GCL SI's N-type TOPCon is a bifacial monocrystalline module designed to deliver superior reliability and performance while reducing LID and LeTID,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The new series comes in six versions, with power outputs between 560 W and 585 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges between 21.7% and 22.6%.

The open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.14 V to 51.9 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.8 A and 14.1 A. Each module measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 27.8 kg.

The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy. Both sides of the modules are covered with anti-reflecting, semi-transparent 3.2 mm glass. They have an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C, and a temperature coefficient is -0.29 % per degree Celsius.

The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The company offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield and a 12-year product warranty.

In December, GCL-SI said it had signed an agreement with the government of Wuhu, Anhui province, to build a 20 GW TOPCon solar cell production factory, with a total investment of CNY 8 billion. Later in February, it unveiled a plan to invest CNY 2 billion ($291.3 million) in the construction of a TOPCon PV module manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 12 GW in Funing County.