DNV publishes new floating PV safety standards

DNV has released two new guidelines related to floating solar systems. The independent energy expert says the new documents are aimed at improving the safety, reliability and long-term performance of such systems amid the rapid global growth and expansion of renewables.
DNV-ST-C108 covers the structural design of floats for floating PV systems. It defines technical requirements for the structural design and qualification of floating PV float structures and features a design approach that considers the potential consequences of float failure.
The standard includes requirements covering safety classification, design basis, material qualification, structural design, testing and corrosion protection, with emphasis on non‑metallic materials and degradation due to solar irradiation.
DNV-ST-E309 covers principles and methodologies for the design of mooring and station keeping systems for floating PV.
The standard offers guidance on design loads, load combinations and analysis procedures, alongside details on system configurations to reduce the risk of failure across the station keeping system and a related risk assessment.
“Floating solar is moving from niche applications to large-scale infrastructure,” commented Ditlev Engel, CEO, Energy Systems at DNV. “These new standards are designed to help the industry manage risk, improve reliability and enable innovation while maintaining appropriate safety margins.”
DNV’s latest update adds that the two new standards are designed to complement its recommended practice guidelines for solar PV systems, first released in 2021. The company says an update to its original guidance is due this June.
According to analysis by Wood Mackenzie, global floating solar capacity could reach 77 GW by 2033 led by deployments in India, China and Indonesia.
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