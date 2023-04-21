Brazil hits 20 GW of distributed solar capacity

From pv magazine Brazil
Brazil has surpassed 20 GW of distributed-generation solar capacity. The country had hit the 19 GW mark at the end of March.
According to data from the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (Aneel), there were over 1.8 million distributed-generation PV systems connected to the Brazilian grid across 5,526 municipalities as of April 20, 2023, supplying 2.4 million consumer units. Of the total 20.444 GW of distributed generation, 20.186 GW comes from solar generation.
São Paulo (2.741 GW), Minas Gerais (2.653 GW), Rio Grande do Sul (2.131 GW), Paraná (1.901 GW), and Santa Catarina (1.392 GW) are the leading states in terms of installed capacity.
Most of the distributed solar generation in Brazil is installed at the consumption site itself, with over 15.6 GW installed across 1.5 million systems supplying energy to the unit where they are installed. Remote self-consumption systems take second place with a total of 4.4 GW across 325,000 installations. In contrast, energy communities only have 109 MW of installed capacity across 4,431 systems.
Residential rooftop systems make up slightly more than half of the installed capacity of distributed generation, with 10.2 GW installed across 1.476 million systems.
