Germany hits 70 GW milestone

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 9944 MW of new PV systems were registered in March. The figure marks a significant increase from February, when new additions hit 746 MW, and slight growth from March 2022, when newly installed PV capacity reached 916 MW.

In the first three months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 2.65 GW, from around 1.97 GW in the same period a year earlier.

Around 598 MW of the PV capacity deployed in the first quarter of the year was installed in the southern state of Bavaria. North Rhine-Westphalia ranked second with 397.6 MW, followed by Baden-Württemberg with 380.8 MW.

By the end of March, Germany's cumulative installed PV capacity had reached 70.1 GW. In order to reach its 2030 solar target of 215 GW, the country needs to add at least 1.55 GW of new solar every month.