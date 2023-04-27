Mauritius issues tender for 10 MW of PV

The Mauritanian authorities have invited national and international developers to submit paper project proposals for the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and operation of a 10 MW solar plant by June 9. Electronic bids will not be accepted.
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Mauritius had 110 MW of installed capacity by the end of 2022. The nation did not install any new capacity last year, according to IRENA.
In March 2022, the Central Electricity Board (CEB) of Mauritius issued two different tenders for the deployment of 140 MW of solar-plus-storage capacity. The government of Mauritius has also been supporting distributed solar through net metering and rebate schemes.
The energy mix of the Indian Ocean island nation is dominated by oil and coal. Renewables account for almost 10% of the country’s final energy consumption, but this share has been gradually decreasing over the past 20 years, according to the International Energy Agency. In 2020, the country generated 146 GWh of solar power, 18 GWh of wind, and 116 GWh of hydropower, in comparison to 1,138 GWh of coal and 1,057 GWh of oil.
