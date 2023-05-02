India wraps up 1.2 GW hybrid wind-solar tender with $0.057/kWh tariff

From pv magazine India
SECI has awarded 1.2 GW of hybrid wind-solar projects, paired with energy storage for assured peak power supply, at tariffs in the range of INR 4.64 ($0.057)/kWh.
AMP Energy Green bid for 100 MW and secured the capacity at INR 4.64. ReNew Vikram Shakti secured the bid capacity of 600 MW at INR 4.69. Hero Solar Energy won 120 MW at INR 4.72, and ACME Cleantech Solutions 380 MW at INR 4.73.
The projects will be installed on a “build-own-operate” basis anywhere in India and will be connected to the interstate transmission network. SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with hybrid power developers.
“Identification of land, installation, and ownership of the project, along with obtaining connectivity necessary approvals and interconnection with the ISTS network for supply of power to SECI, will be under the scope of the hybrid power developer,” said SECI in the tender document.
