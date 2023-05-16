The Hydrogen Stream: Green hydrogen market could hit $850 billion in 2050

Rethink Energy predicts the green hydrogen market to reach a $850 billion valuation in 2050, driven by the installation of over 5 TW of electrolysis capacity. The report highlights the importance of approximately 650 GW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity and expects cumulative sales of $2 trillion, resulting in a significant return on the $111 billion investment in electrolyzer gigafactories. The hydrogen industry is poised to follow the trajectory of the LNG market, with key players including the United States, China, Australia, Chile, and select European and African countries dominating global supply. While certain supply chain links and scarce elements may pose challenges, overall, the price of electrolyzers is expected to continue dropping. Green hydrogen is projected to be the leading hydrogen production method by 2039. Hydrogen Europe says that global ammonia production, led by the Asia-Pacific region, has consistently risen over the past four years, reaching 185 metric tons (MT) in 2020. The organization highlights that renewable hydrogen supply costs would break even at approximately 3.0 €/kg with natural gas prices at 50 €/MWh (2025 price forecast by the IEA). However, if natural gas prices decline to historical levels of around 20 €/MWh, hydrogen supply costs would face significant pressure, moving the break-even point to around 1.6 €/t. Ammonia currently accounts for nearly one-third of hydrogen consumption in Europe, making it the second largest consumer after oil refining. As the importance of crude oil refining diminishes, ammonia's role is expected to grow. Masdar and Airbus have agreed to support the development of the global sustainable aviation fuel market development. The collaboration focuses on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), Green Hydrogen, Direct Air Capture technologies, and “book and claim” solutions. Masdar leads an initiative leveraging green hydrogen for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production, working with licensors to certify a new methanol-based pathway.

The Danish Energy Agency and Ørsted Bioenergy & Thermal Power have finalized negotiations on state aid for Denmark's first project with full-scale capture, transport, and storage of CO2 (CCS). The project will capture and store 430,000 tons of CO2 per year from 2026.

Wood is working with the gas distributor SGN to accelerate plans for critical hydrogen transmission infrastructure in Scotland and southern England. “Over the next 12 months, Wood is delivering three pre-FEED studies to determine the route and design of new dedicated hydrogen pipelines and associated transmission infrastructure,” said the consulting and engineering company.

Innio said Pan-Ledi has chosen a Jenbacher J420 engine for a 1 MWe combined heat and power project in Nova Pazova, Serbia, to provide electricity for electric-vehicle charging. The contract entails a containerized CHP unit generating approximately 1 MWe. According to the energy solution and service provider, the Jenbacher CHP plant will run on hydrogen produced by an electrolyzer powered by a solar PV plant near Cuprija. The hydrogen will be stored temporarily before being transported from Cuprija to Nova Pazova. Delivery and commissioning of the Jenbacher CHP plant are expected in the fourth quarter.