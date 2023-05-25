India installed 2.38 GW of utility-scale solar in Q1

From pv magazine India
India installed 2.38 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in the first quarter, marking a 54% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a new report by JMK Research & Analytics. About 801 MW of rooftop solar capacity was added during the same period.
More than 4 GW of central and string inverters and about 3.1 GW of modules were shipped in India in the first quarter of 2023. Waaree was the largest module supplier, while Sungrow was the leading inverter supplier.
Developers installed about 8 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in the 12 months to March 31, 2023, down 22% year on year. About 2,232 MW of new rooftop solar capacity also went online.
JMK Research said it expect India to add about 18 GW of new solar capacity, includingf 15.5 GW of utility-scale and 2.5 GW of rooftop capacity in fiscal 2023-24. Over the next two quarters, about 6.7 GW of solar and 2.5 GW of hybrid capacity will be installed, it predicted.
