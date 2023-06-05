SolarEdge launches solar-optimized EV management platform

Israel-based power electronics specialist SolarEdge has devel0ped a solar-optimized EV management solution for the commercial and industrial (C&I) market segment.

The new platform manages and optimizes the EV charging process for sites that require dynamic load management and have large quantities of EVs, such as apartment buildings, workplaces, and public charging locations. Built on AI-based predictive algorithms, the solution incorporates real-time data analytics and considers solar production, dynamic electricity prices, and tiered charging schedules.

The solution is powered by technology developed by Wevo Energy, a startup specializing in EV charging optimization and management software, in which SolarEdge is an investor. Wevo Energy’s software is said to be already deployed at thousands of parking spaces globally.

By integrating with SolarEdge’s energy management system, the new platform orchestrates and optimizes interactions between onsite solar generation, stationary battery storage, and large-scale EV charging, taking into account grid and infrastructure limitations.

Popular content

“As more companies are taking active measures to electrify their car fleets, combining solar PV and EV charging is a cost-effective and sustainable way to manage these fleets,” said Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge Technologies. “We believe SolarEdge C&I PV solutions, combined with Wevo's advanced EV charging management capabilities, will help businesses use energy more economically and sustainably.”

The solution will initially be launched in Germany and the United Kingdom, with plans to quickly expand to other markets.