SolarEdge Home energy management platform debuts in North America

From pv magazine USA

SolarEdge has announced the North American launch of SolarEdge Home, a home energy management solution that is the “brain” of a solar installation. It brings together solar, batteries, and EV chargers into one solution that empowers homeowners to control their home’s solar usage, energy savings, and carbon-emission outputs.

The DC-optimized energy management system connects the inverter and the battery on the DC side, thus eliminating power conversions that are typical in many battery coupled systems. SolarEdge estimates that this can add up to 10 days of saved energy for every year of use. The DC-optimized system also enables multi-day battery backup, which reduces dependence on the grid.

The system includes:

SolarEdge Home Hub Inverter – a single, next generation inverter platform

SolarEdge Power Optimizers – a DC/DC converter that turns solar modules into smart modules and now features SolarEdge Sense Connect, a safety feature that is designed to help prevent arc faults on the roof.

SolarEdge Home Battery – a 9540A tested-battery that allows for additional backup of switches, sockets and devices with up to 30% more power than legacy battery technology and up to 5% higher roundtrip efficiency.

SolarEdge Home EV Charger – a fully controllable and schedulable charger that easily connects to the SolarEdge Home Inverter and features Solar Boost Mode for faster charging.

Homeowners can use the mySolarEdge app to control, schedule, and track their energy usage and savings, which will take into account external factors such as weather events and rising utility rates. The app has a Weather Guard feature that is designed to automatically alert the system when a storm is detected, and the system is triggered to charge the battery before the storm hits.

SolarEdge reports that the system simplifies the installation and commissioning process for installers because the DC-optimized system simplifies design, reduces the need for main panel upgrades, and uses wireless plug-and-play connectivity, eliminating the need to wire communication cables between components.

“SolarEdge Home is designed to meet homeowner needs for larger PV systems, more applications, and seamless control through a single app. For installers, SolarEdge Home helps form higher-value customer relationships while minimizing operation and installation costs,” said Peter Mathews, North America general manager.

Homeowners can also opt to add features and capabilities to the SolarEdge Home ecosystem as their home energy needs evolve and change.