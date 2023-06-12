Chile announces $2 billion tender mechanism for energy storage

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has said that the government is now preparing a bill to establish a tender mechanism for large-scale energy storage facilities. The measure aims to maximize the use of renewable energy generated in the northern part of the country.

Diego Pardow, the Chilean minister of energy, has noted the need for greater flexibility in the electrical system. He said that the goal is to tender these storage systems by 2024 and have them operational by the end of 2026. The planned energy storage projects will be located in various sites in northern Chile, where most solar and renewable energy power plants are situated, requiring a total investment of $2 billion.

According to the latest data from Acera, the Chilean renewables association, there are 6,950 MW of renewable energy and storage projects now under construction in Chile. About 68% of them are solar projects and 25% are wind projects.