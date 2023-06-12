Chile announces $2 billion tender mechanism for energy storage

From pv magazine LatAm
The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has said that the government is now preparing a bill to establish a tender mechanism for large-scale energy storage facilities. The measure aims to maximize the use of renewable energy generated in the northern part of the country.
Diego Pardow, the Chilean minister of energy, has noted the need for greater flexibility in the electrical system. He said that the goal is to tender these storage systems by 2024 and have them operational by the end of 2026. The planned energy storage projects will be located in various sites in northern Chile, where most solar and renewable energy power plants are situated, requiring a total investment of $2 billion.
Popular content
According to the latest data from Acera, the Chilean renewables association, there are 6,950 MW of renewable energy and storage projects now under construction in Chile. About 68% of them are solar projects and 25% are wind projects.
In addition, 231 MW of storage projects are currently under construction, 68 MW have received approval, and 57 MW are under review. PV projects with storage have a combined capacity of 2,930 MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.