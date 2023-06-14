Ciel & Terre hits 1.5 GW floating PV pipeline

Ciel & Terre says it has become a “gigawatt player” in the floating PV segment. It has 400 MW of projects under construction and a total pipeline of 1.5 GW, including projects that are currently being designed.

The France-based floating solar specialist has more than 280 projects installed in more than 30 countries, with a total capacity of 820 MW. It installed its first megawatt-scale projects in Japan in 2013.

Its portfolio now includes a 70 MW floating solar array in China, a 73.4 MW project in India, and an 88 MW installation on a protected stretch of seashore in Taiwan. It is currently building an extension of the Taiwan Changbin project, with a target of 192 MW.

“One of the main challenges for this extension is to manage the salty water effects on metallic parts with a very careful selection of materials with an anti-corrosion screw set solution,” it said in a statement.

Waves and tides pose challenges for anchoring in cyclonic zones. Ciel & Terre Taiwan has developed an innovative anchoring system that distributes loads based on tide levels.

Its other projects under construction include a 120 MW installation on a cascading reservoir.

“The site is actually quite challenging in terms of environmental loads considering the wave height, the water depth, the nature of the rocky lakebed, which are very specific to such type of application on dams,” said Ciel & Terre.

The company said it aims to deliver 2 GW of cumulative floating solar capacity by 2026.