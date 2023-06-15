Alfen unveils plug-and-play mobile energy storage system

Alfen, a Netherlands-based energy storage specialist, has unveiled the latest additions to its battery energy storage offering – modular and mobile solutions with 360 kWh, 540 kWh, or 720 kWh of capacity. The solutions are on show at Intersolar Europe, happening this week in Munich, Germany.

“An evolution of its compact 10ft mobile container unit, Alfen’s most advanced battery system to date delivers an emission-free, quiet and fast-deployment alternative to power a variety of applications from events, festivals and construction sites to maritime applications and EV charging hubs,” the company said in a statement. “A mobile plug-and-play system, it also supports small grid connections, enabling users to increase the capacity of their local connection or provide a solution for weak grid connections or grid balancing services.”

The BatteryMobile X features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and an input power of 270 kW. It supports 50 Hz and 60 Hz frequencies.

The battery measures 2.99 m x 2.44 m x 2.59 m and weighs between 7,000 kg and 11,000 kg, depending on the capacity. It fits in an IP54-rated 10-foot container.

“Its easy plug-and-play format enables a wide range of use cases,” the manufacturer said. “For example, units can be used standalone, as part of a local microgrid at a business location, grouped to increase power output, or as additional power for peak loads (peakshaving).”