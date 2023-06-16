Solar awning for recreational vehicles

From pv magazine USA

There are many solar options for RVs, from parking canopies to mountable solar panels and portable solar kits. Eco-dynamic Tech, an Illinois-based company, has introduced a new solar option for RVs with its rollout solar awning. The 1,000 W array extends from the side of the vehicle, providing shade below and generating electricity from the sun. The awning comes in customizable color options that are highly resistant to fading.

“Solar product should not just be a practical equipment, it can also be a shining piece of art,” said Michael Soon, vice president of business development for Eco-dynamic Tech.

Flexible heterojunction (HJT) cells power the awning, offering 1,040 W of peak power, a 108.3 V operating voltage, and a 9.6 A operating current. The array can be fully retracted for storage.

With under eight hours of sunlight, the awning can power major RV appliances. For instance, it can run a 300 W air conditioner for 26.6 hours, a 100 W refrigerator for 53 hours, a typical laptop for 36.3 hours, and even a 2,800 W oven for nearly three hours.

To store the awning's clean energy production, the company recommends using a compatible battery bank on board. It offers assistance in troubleshooting compatibility issues.