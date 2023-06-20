SolarEdge, SolarGik launch tracker solution for agrivoltaics

SolarEdge unveiled a tracker solution for the agrivoltaics sector at Intersolar Europe, featuring an algorithm-driven system that adjusts to sunlight and installation needs.
The comprehensive solution, developed with SolarGik, includes mounting structures, inverters, power optimizers, a dedicated tracker per structure, and a monitoring platform.
Arnold Bourges, France sales director for SolarEdge, said that the structure's height allows agricultural machinery to pass by, while the spacing of pillars can be adjusted to minimize the ground footprint. Each structure is independent, enabling panels to be oriented differently based on field location or terrain variations.
SolarEdge is already implementing the technology in major projects throughout the world, although specific details were not provided.
Popular content
The company has also introduced a storage system for commercial buildings in the C&I solar sector. The DC-coupled system has a 58 kWh capacity and supports indoor use.
It allows the connection of up to eight batteries per inverter, with a total capacity of 464 kWh. The DC-coupled architecture reduces losses compared to AC-coupled alternatives by eliminating two AC-to-DC conversions.
The storage system is expected to become available in the second half of 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.