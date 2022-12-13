Alight, Neoen sign largest PPA in Sweden

French renewable energy developer Neoen and Swedish solar developer Alight have revealed that they have secured Sweden's largest power purchase agreement to date.
The two companies have agreed to sell power to Swedish clothing retailer H&M Group from a 90 MW solar plant now under development in Hultsfred, Kalmar county, in southern Sweden.
Construction is expected begin in the second half of 2023. Alight said it will use solar panels with a low carbon footprint from an undisclosed manufacturer for the project. The project will be commissioned by 2025.
“This is our first PPA in Sweden and our ninth in the Nordics. Our long-term contracts in the region include now almost half a gigawatt of renewable energy,” said Neoen CEO, Xavier Barbaro.
Popular content
In December 2021, Alight signed a five-year PPA for an 18 MW solar park with Swedish restaurant group Martin & Servera. In June 2021, it signed a 10-year deal for an 8 MW solar park it wants to build at an unspecified location in southern Sweden. To date, it has closed more than 50 PPAs in Sweden.
Sweden could potentially add 750 MW of solar in 2022, according to research firm Becquerel Sweden. In 2021, the country added 499.7 MW of solar, up by about 25% year on year from 2020. Some unsubsidized projects are already under development in the country and their current growth in popularity is likely connected to generally favorable conditions for solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.